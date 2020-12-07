Arkansas Park
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The hours and some services at Arkansas state parks are being limited because of the coronavirus.
 
The parks department’s visitor information centers and museums will be open five days a week on what are typically their busiest days while restaurants will reduce seating and end buffets, the department said in a statement Friday.
 

“Flexibility is necessary during these unprecedented times,” said Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our parks system, we must make adjustments in order to ensure that our most-used amenities and facilities continue to be available to the public during the days and hours they use them the most.”

Cabins, campgrounds, and lodges remain open with contactless check-in.

