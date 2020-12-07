LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The hours and some services at Arkansas state parks are being limited because of the coronavirus.
Marinas at DeGray Lake and Lake Ouachita will limit services through February.
“Flexibility is necessary during these unprecedented times,” said Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our parks system, we must make adjustments in order to ensure that our most-used amenities and facilities continue to be available to the public during the days and hours they use them the most.”
Cabins, campgrounds, and lodges remain open with contactless check-in.