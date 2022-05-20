NATCHITOCHES, La. - They'll be grooving on the riverfront this weekend in Natchitoches for the 25th Jazz/R&B Festival.
The Grammy Award winning band The Commodores will be the headlining act for this year's silver celebration. The Commodores have massive hits like "Brick House", "Fancy Dancer", "Lady (You Bring Me Up)", "Easy", "Three Times a Lady", "Nightshift", and "Too Hot ta Trot".
Celebrating 25 years of bringing this regional musical event to the downtown historic district and Cane River Lake, the festival offers a variety of music from jazz, rock to soul and country.
The Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival truly promises something for everyone. The Festival will be held on Friday and Saturday, featuring three stages of music on the historic and picturesque downtown riverbank in Natchitoches with food vendors onsite.
