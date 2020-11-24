SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Carrefour Chamber Music Project is an arts organization in Shreveport that got its start in March. Well, sort of.
“Carrefour” is a French word meaning crossroads, and the organization came into being during the historic crossroads known as the coronavirus pandemic. So planned concerts turned into virtual performances.
Chamber music is a cross between solos and orchestral music performed by anywhere from two to maybe a dozen musicians. Carrefour artistic director Robert Cruz said Shreveport is the perfect home for the project.
“Because we believe in the great musicians and artists and actors in the Shreveport area and that working together, we can really build some great and amazing things right here in Shreveport that we can be proud of. And we want to be a part of that,” said Cruz. “And so really working together we can do these things and be a catalyst for a really thriving art scene here.”
The Carrefour Chamber Music Project has already released several virtual concerts to subscribers of their fall season. A special concert is being released this week.
“This one that's being released Thanksgiving week features Janani Sridhar, who is the new visiting faculty of voice at Centenary. She's an award-winning internationally known soprano that’s now right here in Shreveport,” Cruz said. “And so we're really excited to have her perform with us to release this performance.”
On Dec. 13, Carrefour will broadcast a holiday program online in conjunction with the Prisma Vocal Ensemble.
“It's a combination of a live stream of Prisma performing from the sanctuary of Holy Cross Church in downtown Shreveport, one of the historical churches in Shreveport," said Cruz. “And then that's going to be interspersed with some pre-recorded performances by various local performers in other historic Shreveport churches that represent the different faith communities that make Shreveport home.”
To learn more about The Carrefour Chamber Music Project or to subscribe to view their concerts, visit www.carrefourcmp.org.