JUNEAU, Ak. - KTBS3's Chief Meterologist, Patrick Dennis, is on a trip to Alaska!
He has sent us this video of his journey, this time in Juneau, Alaska, exploring the Mendenhall Glacier.
Experience the splendor of Mendenhall Glacier at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center. Here, you can enjoy views of the thirteen-mile-long river of ice, which terminates on the far side of Mendenhall Lake, and watch blue icebergs floating in the water amidst reflections of southeast Alaska’s coast mountains. The Mendenhall Glacier is one of many major glaciers that connect to the vast Juneau Ice Field, a 1,500 square mile remnant of the last ice age, cradled high in the coast mountain’s lofty peaks.