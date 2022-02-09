BOSSIER CITY, La- Cirque du Soleil returns to Bossier City this week. This performance will be their first travel show in two years. KTBS was given backstage access to learn how the team operates.
Cirque du Soleil will be performing on the road for the first time in two years and Bossier City is their first stop. Janie Mallet, senior publicist with the group, says the team is ready to finally get back on stage.
"To know, to see our stage, our twenty trucks that we arrive with, the sound, the light, the video projections. Our large stage, and then to see the seats Friday, they will be filled with people, I mean, I get goosebumps just talking about it. It's very exciting we're thrilled."
It's a huge operation, with a lot more than just acrobats and stage workers. Entire workstations travel with the crew. They create and repair the complex wardrobe for the performance. Head of Wardrobe, Julie O’Brien says it’s a lot of work.
"Well, we do everything with the costumes, we look after head pieces, makeup, costumes and shoes. It can take anything between an hour and two hours to actually do their makeup, it's so intricate."
Over twenty-five countries are represented in the group. I spoke to Raphael Filiatreault, a Canadian acrobat, who says he's been training for this since he was eight years old.
" I think the adrenaline is the most exciting thing. It's exciting to share with the public to have their energy feed us."