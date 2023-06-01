When it comes to selling your home, doing the right home projects can increase your home's value and attract potential buyers.
In today's Ask Angi segment, Angie Hicks breaks down the most important projects to do before selling your home.
If you have items in your house that need to be fixed, you should do those before you list your house for sale. Hiring a home inspector to come inspect your house for you will help you identify issues to tackle before listing. This will help you avoid surprises when the buyer's inspection comes back.
Before you take your listing photos, depersonalize and declutter your home. Buyers want to see clean, generic spaces where they can picture themselves living. Make sure everything in your home has a place or is hidden from sight and take down any personal photos.
Painting your home makes it look fresh and well-kept. Keep it neutral, consider whites, beiges and greys when it comes to color, because it's going to have the widest appeal. Don't forget the front door - remember that's every buyer's first impression of the home and you want it to be stunning.
The first thing buyers see is the outside of your home. Make a good first impression by removing any dead plants, adding flowerbeds with in-season flowers, and taking care of your yard. You can also pressure wash the exterior of your home for a well-maintained look.
When you're getting your house ready to sell, Angie says that's not the time to do a major kitchen or bathroom remodel. Instead, think small updates that are going to give your kitchen or bath a fresh look.
New hardware, a fresh coat of paint, or even new backsplash.
Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi, that's hashtag a-s-k-i-n-g-a-n-g-i, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!