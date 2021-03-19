SHREVEPORT, La. -- Community theatre in the area has reached a milestone. Emmett Hook Center in Shreveport has produced the first live onstage musical since the pandemic began.
“Forever Plaid” is a musical with four lead actors who play a vocal quartet. In the show, they sing oldies but goodies like “Rags to Riches” and “Love is a Many Splendored Thing.”
Rick Stovall, Jeremy Yang, Clay Eaves and Bob Holladay play the quartet, and the show is directed by Richard Folmer with musical direction by Robert Cruz. It is a heartwarming good time, with moments of laugh-out-loud humor.
The cast and crew have taken all necessary precautions for a successful, COVID-free show.
“All four of us the entire time -- two months of rehearsals every night, Monday through Friday -- were totally masked up and separated,” said Stovall, who plays the role of Smudge. “But as time went on, each of us has received our COVID vaccinations. And just two and a half weeks ago we were able to take off our masks.”
Eaves, who plays Francis, says the audience is socially distanced.
“To be abundantly cautious, Emmett Hook Center has a full row of spacing in between each patron, and then to the left and right of each patron we have three empty seats,” he said. “So, as a result, a theater that normally holds 300 people, we’re putting 70 or so in here.”
Two of the four actors are doctors at LSU Health Shreveport. As both performers and front line healthcare workers, it has been a blessing for them to be back onstage doing a happy, upbeat show.
“Our music is about love, about fun, it’s about camaraderie among four guys who are friends. I think it just brings warmth to the situation, where we’ve been in a very cold time of year and a cold time of life in this last year,” said Holladay, who plays the role of Jinx.
“When COVID first broke out, it was pretty shocking. I’ve spent my entire life doing weekly rehearsals for something. And it just suddenly vanished,” said Yang, a resident doctor who plays the role of Sparky. “So, it was definitely life changing. And it actually sparked my research project I’m doing this year, which is looking at aerosol production in singing in an effort to hopefully provide some kind of safety guidelines for reopening rehearsals.”
The show runs for its second weekend today through Sunday. As of this afternoon, this weekend’s production is sold out.
In case of cancellations, or to learn more about the show or Emmett Hook Center, call the box office at 318-429-6885.