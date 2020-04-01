SHREVEPORT, La. - Fairfield Studios in Shreveport is doing its part to help during the crisis. Fairfield is a small business that specializes in script-to-screen film and television production. Just like other companies, their business has come to a halt.
But after a couple of local musicians asked to use the Fairfield Studio stage to live stream music from their phones to Facebook, Clint McCommon and John Chambers of Fairfield decided to take it a step further. With the help of other stage and production pros in the area, and at no cost, they began producing live stream concerts on Facebook, giving bands and other acts the opportunity to not only use their stage, but to add professional lighting, sound, and production value. Now playing for larger, more diverse audiences, the groups play for virtual tips, using their Venmo and PayPal accounts to help make up for lost wages.
“Both the audiences and musicians have been extremely grateful and gracious about the whole situation," said John Chambers. "I think it’s about everyone trying to stick together and give out as much love as they can.”
Clint McCommon agreed.
“It gives us a chance as a small company to do something good for the community in a crisis,"McCommon said. "Do your social distancing, that’s the most responsible thing. But if you have a way to help, then it will make things so much easier in the transition when we go back to normal life.”
McCommon said while some of the musicians are gathering tips from the live streams to pay their own rent and put food on the table due to their loss of income, others who have day jobs have donated their tips to servers at local venues that support live music.
He says the only prerequisite to utilize their venue is that it has to be a fundraiser for those who have lost jobs and are suffering financially. For more information or to watch the live streams, visit Fairfield Studios on Facebook.