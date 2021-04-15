SHREVEPORT, La. -- Springtime means the beginning of film season in Shreveport. And Film Prize Junior is up first and leaping out of the gate.
This year’s virtual festival is one of the largest in the country. Middle and high school students from all over the state have submitted films they created from screenplay all the way to production and promotion.
Festival organizers will award $10,000 in scholarships and media grants to the winning schools. Prizes will be given for best film and for the specific genres of comedy, drama, sci-fi/thriller, stop-motion/animation and documentary.
Festival coordinator Steven Knight said those who log in to view the films are likely to be impressed.
“These students are really, really creative. And I think the cool thing about being a middle and high schools student is they haven't yet gotten that creative block from being out in the real world. So they are expansive in their thinking,” he said. “You're gonna laugh, you're gonna cry, everything in between. Some of them are even a little spooky. So you can expect to get on there and see 68 great films, which is a record breaking number for us, from 37 schools. And 13 of those schools -- a third of them -- are Title 1.”
Knight said it was important to festival organizers to ensure that all schools had an opportunity to compete on a level playing field.
“So what we do with Film Prize Junior is we provide them with endless resources, equipment if needed, and connect them to local film commissions and other organizations in their area, so that they don't have to go without. Because no student should feel like they can't be creative because they may not have the finances or the access,” Knight said. “We want to break down all those barriers for students, no matter where they are, and help them find their path to whatever creative vision they have.”
All 68 junior films are available for free viewing and voting now through midnight April 25 at www.filmprizejr.com. Winners will be announced live on Facebook on April 28 at 5 p.m.