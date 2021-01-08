The final episode of “Jeopardy!” with Alex Trebek is airing Friday, Jan. 8.
At the end of the episode, ABC will also broadcast a tribute to Trebek, along with a preview of his interim successors as the show continues its search for a permanent replacement. Seasoned “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings is set to take the helm temporarily until a new host is announced.
Trebek, the beloved 80-year-old host of the hit game show, “Jeopardy!” died in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer, but he has continued to appear on episodes of the show, which are pre-taped, ever since.
“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and at 5:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.