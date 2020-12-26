SHREVEPORT, La- With 2021 quickly coming up, some are looking forward to celebrating by lighting up the skies.
After speaking with a manager with Uncle Sam’s Fireworks in Bossier City, KTBS learned there is currently a shortage of fireworks and people may not be able to get them at the last minute.
Fireworks stores have opened their doors but a local chain of 11 stores has not seen much action. But that does not mean they won’t run out of fireworks this holiday season.
“Sales have been kinda mediocre, but one thing to stipulate on is there is a fireworks shortage so if you anticipate on buying fireworks you better buy them early,” said Jerry Knuckolls, a manager at Uncle Sam's Fireworks.
Knuckolls said due to the pandemic, getting new shipments of fireworks after 4th of July sales has been hard.
“China, the ports have been shut down,” said Knuckolls. “They're just now starting to reopen the ports,”
His best advice is to buy early. For anyone looking to do fireworks safely, Bossier City's Chief of Fire Prevention Jimmy Philips has a few tips.
Tips for firework safety
Have extinguishment available.
Never hold a firework in your hand, light them on the ground.
If a firework does not detonate, leave it alone for about 15 minutes and then place it in water before throwing away.
Never throw fireworks at someone.
Step away after lighting fireworks.
Place them in water before throwing them in the trash to avoid fires.
Purchase fireworks from an established and reputable retail outlet. You can look for inspection forms from the fire department.
- Lookout for dry conditions. Igniting fireworks near dry vegetation could spark fires.
But the most important safety tip is adult supervision, and the example adults set for children.
“Adults need to set examples for the kids, because most of the time, they see you not holding a firework in your hand, or putting it in the ground and lighting it, then they will be more apt to go ahead and do that,” Philips said.
Lastly, if something happens, he suggests calling 911 right away.
Fireworks laws
Make sure to check your local government or municipality website to see when and where it is legal for you to do fireworks in your area.
Shreveport fireworks law:
Fireworks, excluding bottle rockets and sky rockets, may be sold and discharged within the city limits during designated times of the year only. These times are:
- June 25th from noon to 10 p.m.
- July 5th, except for the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.
- December 15th from noon to 10 p.m.
- January 1st, except for the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on all days except New Year's Eve when fireworks may be sold and discharged until 1 a.m. January 1st.
Bossier City fireworks law:
Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within city limits from December 23rd through January 1st between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. This excludes New Year's Eve, when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m. People who discharge fireworks outside the designated dates and time periods can be subject to fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.