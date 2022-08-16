SHREVEPORT, La. - After a year off in 2020 and having to do a digital version of the contest in 2021, Geek'd Con is back in 2022 with a live, in person cosplay contest. It's happening Aug. 19-21 at the Shreveport Convention Center. Some amazing guests are being brought in to hang out with the crowd.
CLICK HERE FOR THIS YEAR'S LINE-UP
Geek'd Con is Shreveport's comic con, featuring tons of celebrity talent, over 200 vendor and crafter booths, and plenty of family fun. The geek community in the ArkLaTex is pound-for-pound the biggest and most passionate group of geeks you can find anywhere. They’ve displayed their commitment during multiple events across the area, from conventions to weekly game tournaments.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS
ABOUT GEEK'D CON
Since 2015, Geek'd Con has been the premiere comic book and pop culture convention in North Louisiana featuring amazing guests like Michael Rooker, LeVar Burton, comic book legend George Perez and countless others. Geek'd Con, as always, is "For Local Geeks. By local Geeks."
Thanks to the support of the Shreveport-Bossier community, Geek'd Con has become the biggest Pop Culture event in the Ark-La-Tex, and one of the largest in the entire state of Louisiana.