On Wednesday, Wally Kurth (“Ned”) took a break from the General Hospital set and joined KTBS 3 News at 3pm on KPXJ as a guest to talk about Autism Spectrum Disorder. The ABC Television Network’s Emmy Award-winning daytime drama is both the longest running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.
One of the characters on the show is “Leo,” played by Easton Rocket Sweda, a young boy who has recently been diagnosed with Autism. Sweda himself has Autism and hopes he can encourage kids on the spectrum to know they can do anything, including acting! This true to life portrayal of how Autism affects families hits home on a personal level for Kurth, who plays Leo’s stepfather, as he is also the parent of a son with ASD.
Kurth shared his personal story as well as the GH storyline with KTBS, and stressed the importance of supporting programs in public schools for children with special needs.
On April 22, “Ned” will officially adopt “Leo” and the family will also explore theater therapy for Leo. These episodes will air on 4/22 and 4/25, in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month.