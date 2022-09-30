Nashville, Tn -- Legendary guitarist and Shreveport native James Burton announced Friday that he is battling cancer. Burton said on social media that he is dealing with kidney cancer and will have surgery on Monday at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville.
"Even though I have a great team of doctors, I know God is in control,” Burton said. “I would personally appreciate your prayers for a total healing."
Burton is considered one of the best Rock N' Roll guitarists in history and is often referred to as the "Master of the Telecaster." He played in Elvis Presley's band during the 1970s.