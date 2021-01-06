SHREVEPORT, La. -- A hit songwriter with local roots aims to uplift listeners with a new project released in late December.
Michael Garvin, originally from Bossier City and now living in Shreveport after a globe trotting career, has 23 No. 1 hits to his credit, including “Waiting for Tonight,” sung by Jennifer Lopez and performed at her recent Super Bowl and New Year’s Eve performances.
“Winter Lark” is Garvin’s latest project, a collaboration with Hannah Brine from the U.K. The choral piece was released on Dec. 21 on YouTube and features a 32-person choir, each singing their parts individually, most of them on smart phones.
Garvin says he loved contributing to this project because it is gratifying to work with musicians and writers from other parts of the world to create the universal language of music.
“What I've really enjoyed is actually acclimating to the scene in these different places, because it's so different, and it's so rich and every in every territory. It's real rewarding,” he said.
The singers were from various parts of Europe. All parts were recorded separately and then mixed together in production.
“The first person you see in the video is a healthcare worker, too, which is kind of cool,” said Garvin. “But all of these people sang a song into their cell phones. And literally, they would be sending their voice alone with Hannah conducting via zoom or via FaceTime.”
With the video being released on the Winter Solstice during the pandemic, the theme of the song is one of resilience and hope, and a reminder to never stop singing.
“It’s the winter Lark is singing all alone on a cold tree branch. And she can't, she can't be with anybody else,” Garvin said. “But we're all winter larks. And we all sing together and our voices are together in our hearts are together, whether we physically are together or not. That's the basic gist of it.”
Garvin is also an instrumentalist and continues to record and produce music from his Shreveport home.