If you want to be the next American Idol, producers are hosting an open call for performers across the south on Monday.
"Idol Across America" is once again holding virtual auditions via zoom where hopefuls can receive real-time feedback.
On Sept. 25 and 27 nationwide open calls will be held and the last chance open call is happening Oct. 11.
Visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on "Idol Across America" and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.