Want to be the next American Idol? If you live in Louisiana, you can audition starting Monday, Aug. 16, without leaving your home.
For the second year in a row, Idol Across America, a live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, DC, making auditions easier than ever. Now, it's Louisiana's turn.
You'll be able to chat with local Idol hopefuls, interview with an American Idol producer, and you'll have the option to be in a waiting room Q&A prior to your audition.
If you're interested, just click here. Then, tune it to American Idol later this year when it airs on KTBS 3.