Beginning this week, Idol Across America is launching its nationwide search for the next superstar. Remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show's inception, making auditions easier than ever. Idol Across America visits Louisiana with brand-new custom-built Zoom technology on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
This format gives Idol hopefuls a chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America. They'll meet face-to-face with an American Idol producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.
Here's the schedule for states in our area:
- Louisiana - Aug. 12
- Arkansas - Aug. 18
- Texas - Aug. 22
- Oklahoma - Aug. 26
Click here to reserve your audition date and time, specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
You must be between 15 - 28 years old to audition and may do so on any Idol Across America date regardless of your location.