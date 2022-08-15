“American Idol” producers will be holding open-call virtual Zoom auditions for Louisiana singers on Monday, Aug. 15. Hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at “making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’,” according to show reps.
The auditions are part of the “Idol Across America” program, a live virtual nationwide search in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.
Visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
American Idol airs on ABC/KTBS 3.