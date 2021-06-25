NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest is returning with a star-studded lineup this Fall after a 2020 hiatus as COVID-19 struck Louisiana.
Headliners include Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, Jimmy Buffett and Lizzo. In total, 83 musical acts were announced, with “hundreds more” to be announced soon, according to organizers.
The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for New Orleans, with hundreds of thousands of people descending on the city to listen to music.
Festival organizers made the announcement Thursday, releasing the full line-up and announcement trailer on the festival’s website and social media accounts.
Early-bird tickets are available starting at $200, with weekend passes available now. Single-day tickets will go on sale in July.
The Jazz Fest canceled last year because of Coronavirus concerns. And this year, the festival has been pushed back to October, with musicians set to perform over two weekends from Oct. 8-17.
Weekend one will take place from Oct. 8-10. Here's the lineup announced for that week:
Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Ludacris, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Randy Newman, Tank and The Bangas, Galactic, David Sanborn, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Chris Isaak, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Charlie Musselwhite, Cyril Neville, Arturo Sandoval, Martha Redbone, Ricky Skaggs, Doug Kershaw, Boyfriend, El Gran Combo, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Tab Benoit, Leo Nocentelli, Anders Osborne, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Little Freddie King, Kathy Taylor and Favor, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Nicholas Payton, Deacon John, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, We are One and Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, and more set to be announced later.
Weekend two is set for Oct. 15-17. The lineup for that week is here:
Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, H.E.R., Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones, Ledisi, Tower of Power, Big Freedia, Keb’ Mo’, PJ Morton, Playing for Change, Samantha Fish, Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective, Rebirth Brass Band, Shovels & Rope, Asleep at the Wheel, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, The Radiators, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Davell Crawford, Puss N Boots, The Campbell Brothers, Jermaine Landrum & Abundant Praise Revival Choir, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Tribute to Dr. John, The Count Basie Orchestra, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Ronnie Lamarque, plus more to be announced later.
Here is the full lineup announced so far:
