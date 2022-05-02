BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's Laine Hardy will appear as scheduled on Monday night's "The Great Idol Reunion" episode of "American Idol" at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Hardy, the reality competition series' 2019 winner and the state's first, was arrested Friday on an eavesdropping count, with police saying he admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he had left an audio-recording device in her dormitory room and captured “very candid” conversations. He was released Friday afternoon on his own recognizance.
Michaela Zukowski, senior publicity manager at ABC, confirmed on Sunday night that Hardy will be part of the series' 20th anniversary reunion celebration. The hour-long show was taped last month in Los Angeles.
The episode will gather several past "American Idol" winners and finalists. The show ran 15 seasons on FOX and the last five on ABC.
