LAFAYETTE, La. - Lauren Daigle has made her first comments on a November performance in New Orleans and the situation surrounding her possible appearance at a New Year's Eve celebration in the city.
In the statement released Thursday, Daigle said she is, "disappointed that my spontaneous participation" the rally, which took place in New Orleans' French Quarter, "has become part of the political discourse and I'm saddened by the divisive agendas of these times."
Daigle received backlash for violating the city's COVID-19 restrictions after she participated in a rally near Jackson Square on Nov. 7. That came back into the spotlight last week when New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell wrote to Dick Clark Productions, asking that Daigle not be allowed to perform in this year's New Year's Rockin' Eve celebration New Orleans segment.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser had lobbied for Daigle to be involved in the production, The Advocate reports, but has since canceled the state's $500,000 contract to help cover the cost of the telecast. He said the partnership was dependent upon Daigle's participation. A source close to the production says Nungesser's statement that Dick Clark Productions and ABC decided to pull Daigle from the lineup because of Cantrell's actions is "categorically false." They added that the singer was never officially confirmed to perform during the show.
In her statement Thursday, Daigle said that she, "had no part in creating or planning the event that took place in the French Quarter ... I was not scheduled to perform, and I was not a part of its promotion." She added that she was bike riding with a friend when she came across NOPD barricades and officers providing protection for a group of people gathered to pray. She was then asked to sing, she said.
She goes on to say that she would have been, "and still would be," honored to represent New Orleans during the televised event and that though she was aware of ongoing discussions regarding her involvement, "an offer was never made."
"I have wept, pleading for this chaos to dissipate and for harmony to return. We need unity when people are desperate, suffering, starving or out of work," Daigle adds.