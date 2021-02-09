SHREVEPORT, La. -- His name might be familiar to you. Maybe because he ran for City Council or perhaps you’ve seen him in local short films. But coming up Thursday, all eyes will be on Patrick Kirton in the reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger” on KPXJ, CW 21.
Kirton is guest starring as Sheriff Monty Shaw on the fourth episode of the new series, which stars Jared Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan.
Kirton is not a newcomer to show business. He did some acting work in Los Angeles, and later worked on movie crews and in set design. In Shreveport, he has been in numerous short films submitted for the Film Prize.
As far as his “Walker” role, it all started with his local agents, Dawn and George Landrum.
“The agents got the breakdown. She submitted me for the role,” Kirton said. “And because of COVID you can do a lot of your auditions on tape. You don't have to actually go there to do them. In fact, they don't want you to. And I auditioned, sent it in. I was hoping to get a callback and booked it on the first audition. I didn't have to even do a callback.”
That audition took place in December, and he shot his part in early January in Austin, Texas. Because the show has not yet aired, Kirton cannot give too much away. But he was able to share a little about his character.
“His name is Sheriff Monty Shaw, and they describe him as charming, kind of a flirter. But he's also a town legend in law enforcement,” said Kirton. “He just finished a case, and was kind of lauded for it. And he's getting ready to retire, and that's about all I can tell you.”
Kirton said he loves working on small indie films because of the creativity involved. But working on a big budget show, was a whole different ballgame.
“Getting to work on a network show, where you've got your own trailer, hair and wardrobe and makeup, and the second AD is coming and saying, ‘Mr. Kirton, what can I get you for lunch? And you just see 50 crew members everywhere. It's like a well-oiled machine, and it's fascinating to watch. It really is,” he explained.
Kirton said the show is a reimagined version of the “Walker, Texas Ranger” that originally starred Chuck Norris. This new family friendly show is in its first season.