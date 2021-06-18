MONROE, La. - The 2021 Miss Louisiana Competition started on Thursday, June 17 and will be wrapping up on Saturday, June 19 at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre.
This year’s show will feature Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons, the Miss Louisiana Band & Dancers, Miss Louisiana 2007, Amanda Joseph May, Miss Louisiana 2011, Hope Fruge’, Miss Louisiana 2013, Jaden Hubbard, Miss Louisiana 2015, April Aran, and Miss Louisiana 2019 Meagan Crews.
Ed Walsh and Melissa Whitworth will be the emcees along with a few special guests.
The live telecast will be held on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21