BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana will have an official state float in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California this year, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced Thursday morning.
The float will showcase the spirit of the bayou with everything from moss-draped cypress trees, to Cajun fishermen in pirogues to powdered sugar covered beignets. A wrought-iron balcony and French-Quarter style lampposts will also be featured on the flower-studded float.
American Idol winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Band are set to perform mid-stage. The parade theme for 2022 is "Dream. Believe. Achieve." Louisiana's float will include several state residents who fit that bill, Nungesser said in the press release.
"By adding just a few of the many heroes of the storm and pandemic to our float, we are honoring all of the teachers, first responders, utility workers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers who give so unselfishly to help others," Nungesser said. "If I could showcase each and every one of them, I would."
The parade, which features rose-covered floats and bands, will kick off on New Year's Day at 10 a.m. C.T. It marks the start of the annual Rose Bowl Game where No. 7 Ohio State is set to take on No. 10 Utah this year.
It's the first time Louisiana will have a float in the parade's 133 year history.
Over 37 million viewers are expected to tune in from across the world.