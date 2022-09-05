NEW ORLEANS, La. - LSU fans are waking up heartbroken Monday morning, following a 24-23 loss to FSU in LSU head coach Brian Kelly's first game.
Rick Rowe and Chloe Abbott went to the Superdome to speak with fans on their final thoughts of LSU's first game of the season.
This was the first time these two teams have faced each other in over thirty years. LSU now has a losing record of 2-8 against the Seminoles.
Quarterback for LSU, Jayden Daniel's, an Arizona transfer, went 26 of 35 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
LSU will face Southern University on Saturday, September 10th.