BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser joined in the controversy Tuesday over Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s request to stop Lauren Daigle from performing in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.
Nungesser said Cantrell’s request “cost not just New Orleans the opportunity at invaluable, worldwide promotion at a time when it’s needed most, they also cost every city in Louisiana that had a chance at hosting the event.”
Daigle had taken part in a concert on Nov. 6 where performers and attendees were largely maskless.
The concert was not properly permitted by the city, and Cantrell spoke out strongly against the gathering. She also asked Dick Clark Productions, the producer of the New Year's Eve event to band Daigle from performing.
"We attempted to move the safe, and socially-distanced, celebration to a location outside of New Orleans and Orleans Parish, even offering to hold the event on a riverboat in Gretna with New Orleans still serving as the backdrop,” Nungesser said. “It was then Mayor Cantrell took the issue to the next level, writing letters and making phone calls to Dick Clark Productions and ABC. The result of her actions was a decision by Dick Clark Productions to pull Lauren Daigle from the lineup and any celebration from Louisiana to be broadcast worldwide."