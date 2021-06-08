BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's big news for Bossier City. Lynyrd Skynyrd is planning to hit the stage at Brookshire Grocery Arena on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
The announcement is certainly a sign that life is slowly returning to normal.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 11 through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the arena box office. There's also a special pre-sale happening Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Just go to Ticketmaster.com and use the code STEPS to get your tickets early.