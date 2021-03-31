It doesn't matter if you know Michael Strahan from his Hall of Fame career with the New York Giants or his stint hosting Good Morning America; you're probably aware of the man's tooth gap.
Since the moment he was drafted, Strahan's half-centimeter of empty space in his smile has been a distinctive part of his brand. He's ridden it to fame and fortune in and out of the sports world, declining to fix the gap even with the resources to do so.
So it was quite surprising when Strahan, at the age of 49, apparently decided to have the gap removed. He provided a look at the cosmetic dentistry in a video on Twitter, apparently undergoing the operation at Smile Design Manhattan.
At the end, he unveils a new, completely gap-free smile.
I did it. #GoodbyeGap pic.twitter.com/0Z5ZcK925c— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 30, 2021
"This is the moment, 50 years in the making," Strahan said.
Shocking. Absurd. Unbelieva- wait, what day is Thursday again?
Is Michael Strahan removing his tooth gap an April Fools prank?
Look, we're not saying the Strahan having his tooth gap removed is the most obvious April Fools prank this side of Voltswagen, but let's just maintain some perspective here.
For one, Strahan suddenly deciding to get the gap fixed now would be eyebrow-raising considering he is already more than a decade into his morning show host career. In fact, just last week Strahan was extolling the famous gap as part of who he is:
I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am! Which of my friends do you think can rock it with me??? 😂😂 swipe right. @anthonyanderson you are missing out my brotha! #ItDoesntFitEveryone @DeionSanders @TomBrady @GStephanopoulos @RobinRoberts @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/UJilJUhv7n— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 23, 2021
Considering Strahan would have likely booked the operation to remove the gap more than a week in advance, it's hard to see him expressing pride in the gap while having its removal on his schedule.
That sequence of events would be odd any time of the year, but for Strahan to post it less than two days before April 1, the date in which seemingly every celebrity and brand are trying to do something to worm their way into your timeline? Come on.
Not helping the case for the gap removal being real is this interview Strahan did with Elle, in which he spoke about of his past interest in having the gap removed before displaying a very healthy outlook over the whole thing:
ELLE: You're famous for your gap-toothed smile. Were you ever self-conscious about your looks?
MS: I was really close to closing it up. I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man.
ELLE: That would be like Cindy Crawford removing her mole.
MS: I was in my twenties. I was playing with the Giants. There's so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, "This is who I am." I'm not perfect. I don't want to try to be perfect. At this point, I don't think my kids would recognize me without it. They'd be like, "Who is this stranger in the house? Call 911!"