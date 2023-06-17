MONROE, La. - Miss Louisiana has been crowned! Makenzie Scroggs of Marksville has won the 2023 competition.
Miss Natchitoches City of Lights will represent the state at the Miss America competition later this year. Non finalist talent award winners: Miss Dixie Stockshow Kelly Cole and Miss Spirit of the Red Courtney Patterson.
The 60th annual Miss Louisiana Organization pageant kicked off on Thursday with the first night of preliminaries. There were 27 contestants vying for the crown this year.
The Miss Louisiana Organization will award over $1 million in cash and tuition scholarships. It's part of the Miss America Organization which offers more than $45 million in cash and scholarships annually, making it the number one provider of scholarships to young women in the world.