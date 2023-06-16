MONROE, La. - The 60th annual Miss Louisiana Organization pageant kicked off on Thursday with the first night of preliminaries. There are 27 ladies vying for the crown this year.
Miss Louisiana 2022 Gracie Reichman spoke with KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty on First News Friday about the pageant.
The Miss Louisiana Organization will award over $1,000,000 in cash and tuition scholarships. It's part of the Miss America Organization which offers more than $45 million in cash and scholarships annually, making it the number one provider of scholarships to young women in the world.
You can watch the Miss Louisiana competition live on June 17 at 8 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.