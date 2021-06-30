CARTHAGE, La. - Filmmaker Derek Wayne Johnson is set to begin filming a new movie in Panola County, and a casting call for extras is planned July 7.
Cinema 83 Entertainment has announced that their next feature film, Blood Streams, will begin shooting in Panola County.
Shooting will take place July 13-29 in Carthage and locations in Panola County, including Lake Murvaul.
Directed by Johnson, Blood Streams is a fictional drama, thriller, suspense set in a fictional East Texas town.
A casting call for extras is set for Wednesday, July 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. All ages and ethnicities needed. Everyone is welcome.