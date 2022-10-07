MusicFest 34 in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. - Main Street El Dorado and Standard Lithium are hosting MusicFest 34 -- featuring acts such as Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estes and former members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The event will be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. This festival will have family events, cook-off contests, and food and shopping vendors.
Attractions will include The Murphy USA Kids’ World with magician attractions, sidewalk vendors with food and shopping, Cole’s Jewelers Miss MusicFest Pageant, Beer Gardens and more.
On Friday, Oct. 7, festival times are from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. On Saturday, Oct. 8, festival times are from 9:00 a.m. until midnight.