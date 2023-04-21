SHREVEPORT, La. - The 53rd annual celebration of Earth Day is set to take place on Saturday, April 22.
NASA senior scientist Liz Hoy joined us on KTBS 3 Midday to offer insights into our planet and the importance of taking care of it.
While NASA is known for rockets and astronauts, it is also home to the world's largest group of Earth scientists, with over 25 satellites tracking global changes such as air quality and extreme weather patterns.
Hoy emphasized the role NASA plays in observing these changes and utilizing the collected data to help communities cope with various challenges.
To learn more about Earth and how to celebrate it, visit NASA's Earth Science Division website for additional information and resources.