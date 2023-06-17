TEXARKANA, Texas – McTelvin Agim who plays for the Indiana Colts came to visit his hometown of Texarkana, Texas on Saturday.
Hosted by the Charlies Angels, there was plenty for kids to do, such as bounce houses, The Charlie’s Angels presented the Inaugural McTelvin Agim Day at Spring Lake Park Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Also, the event offered games, raffles/giveaways and free food.
Agim has played for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Denver Broncos. Currently, he plays for the Idianapolis Colts as a defensive end.
Afterward, there was a Juneteenth parade in downtown Texarkana beginning at 5p.