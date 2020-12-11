NEW ORLEANS - The mayor of New Orleans is seeking the removal of Lauren Daigle from "New Year's Rocking Eve" celebration in the city.
In a letter sent this week, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell asked the President of Dick Clark Productions, which puts on the annual celebration, to remove Daigle from their musician lineup.
While the announcement of Daigle being a performer for the NYE celebration has not been officially announced, Cantrell urged the production to not "reward [Daigle] with national media exposure and a public spotlight."
The call for Daigle to be removed from the lineup comes from a Nov. 7 rally and concert in the French Quarter. Cantrell says the event was unpermitted and in violation of public health guidelines.
"I ask that you immediately remove Ms. Daigle from the line-up for New Year's Eve," Cantrell said. "She harmed our people, she risked the lives of our residents, and she strained our first responders in a way that is unconscionable --in the midst of a public health crisis."
The New Year's Rocking Even production has been in New Orleans for several years along with productions in New York City and Los Angeles.