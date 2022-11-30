SHREVEPORT, La. - As usual, Americans turned to Google for answers to their questions this November.
KTBS 3 spoke with Google Trend Expert Katherine Williams about the top trending searches in Louisiana and Texas.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.