SHREVEPORT, La-- The coronavirus pandemic stopped many events and celebrations from happening this year. It even impacted the operations of many businesses.
With Halloween around the corner and COVID still in full effect, Red River Brewery is finding creative ways to bridge the gap for the spooky holiday.
Sunday, Red River Brewery held a Halloween cocktail class. The event featured 4 signature drinks for people to try at their own holiday events. Whether you are quarantining with family, or participating in a Zoom party, the holiday cocktails were a way to add some additional fun to a very different type of Halloween.
If you don't drink alcohol, you can also research "Halloween mocktails" to stay take part in the fun.
Other Red River Brewery upcoming events include a trunk-or-treat for kids, costume contests, and a drive-in movie night featuring the classic film, Hocus Pocus.
Contact the pub directly for specific times and dates.