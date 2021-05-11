SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Little Theatre (SLT) is holding auditions this weekend for its summer production of “Children of Eden," which paints the Biblical stories of Genesis through the personal lens of family and relationships.
With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John Caird, the two-act play creatively depicts the relationships of Father to Adam and Eve, and then to Noah and his family. Through the script and music, the difficulty of choice, the importance of passion, and the pain of loving through letting go are beautifully intertwined through a familiar story.
Show director Laura Beeman Nugent said the message is inspiring for all.
“One of my favorite lyrics from musical theater history comes from 'Children of Eden' because they say, ‘Our hands can choose to drop the knife, and our hearts can choose to stop the hating.’ What a powerful message to send to an audience member through song about where we, as a community, as a world can go forward,” she said.
The show will be held at First Baptist Church of Shreveport to accommodate for social distancing guidelines and safety of actors and audience members.
Shreveport Little Theatre hits a milestone with "Children of Eden.” SLT has now been producing theater continuously for 100 years.
In order to keep that record alive when COVID hit, the staff had to shift gears.
“Our academy productions were shifted virtually. Our mainstage productions were shifted virtually so that we could continue to produce theater,” said Nugent. “So this show, coming out of a global pandemic, will be the kickoff to our 100 year celebration. And so, we've got a whole year full of ‘We're celebrating turning 100!’ So, it's so exciting, and it's going to be so special.”
-----
Video auditions for “Children of Eden” will be accepted through this Friday. In-person audition times for Saturday can be reserved by calling the box office.
For more information or to schedule your audition, call the S-L-T box office at 318-424-4439.