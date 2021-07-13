SHREVEPORT, La -- Shreveport Little Theatre is preparing to open its first show since the pandemic closures with “Children of Eden," a concert musical and the first show of the theatre’s historic 100th season.
The summer production will take place not at the theater itself, but at First Baptist of Shreveport to accommodate for a larger audience.
Show director Laura Beeman Nugent said “Children of Eden" paints the Biblical stories of Genesis through the personal lens of family and relationships, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John Caird.
“The story itself everybody knows. It’s kind of an artistic interpretation. Act one focuses on the relationship with Adam, Eve, Cain and Abel and their relationship with the Father,” Nugent said. “And act two shifts its focus on Noah and Mama Noah and the family. And you see the difference between the very close relationship between Father and Adam and Eve, and how we now see this relationship with Father and Noah.”
Rather than a full-scale musical theatre performance, Children of Eden takes a minimalistic approach, concentrating more on the music, lyrics and storyline, and features a full choir and orchestra.
“So it gives us that opportunity to take that story and the songs and have them speak. I think Aristotle would be so proud, because there’s no distraction, right? There’s no set to distract you, there’s no costumes to distract you, there’s no lights to distract you,” said Nugent. “So we are quite literally going to tell the story through song and script. So I’m excited about that, because it really does allow the story and the music to shine through.”
“Children of Eden” runs July 23 and 24 only. Tickets are general admission and cost $25 each. To order tickets, call the SLT box office at 318-424-4439, or visit www.ShowTix4U.com.