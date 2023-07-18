SHREVEPORT,La. - Shreveport Little Theatre and Academy is proud to announce that its box office is open for its 2023 Summer Musical, Anything Goes, the 2022 Revision.
Anything Goes will open for performances on July 21 and run for two consecutive weekends, including four matinees. Performance dates are July 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22, 23, 29, 30 at 2:00 p.m.
The 2022 revision of Anything Goes is a high energy musical with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton, and Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse, new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman.
SLT’s production of Anything Goes is directed and choreographed by Laura Beeman Nugent, with assistant choreographers Shalem Carr and Annabel Moore, and musical direction by Adam Philley.
Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin, and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.
Anything Goes premiered on Broadway on November 21, 1934, at the Alvin Theatre, where it ran for 420 performances, becoming the fourth longest-running musical of the 1930s. A revised version of the show opened Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on May 15, 1962.
This 2022 Revision has twice as much dance music as the 1962 version and includes the hits "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," "Friendship," "It's De-Lovely" and the title song, along with "Easy to Love," “Goodbye, Little Dream, Goodbye” and "Buddie, Beware." (The 1962 version also includes "Heaven Hop," "Let's Step Out," "Let's Misbehave" and "Take Me Back to Manhattan.”
All tickets are $30.
For tickets or more information, contact the Shreveport Little Theatre Box Office at 318-424-4439, or at www.shreveportlittletheatre.com