SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport Little Theatre brings a holiday tradition to life on the stage this weekend with Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas the Musical.”
The musical is based on the movie with the same name that starred Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. Playing those roles onstage are Adam Philley as Bob Wallace and Laura Beeman Nugent as Betty Haynes. The two locally well-known performers are also serving as the show’s musical director and choreographer, respectively. Directing the show is Rich Hansil.
The role is extra special for Nugent, who used to watch the movie “White Christmas” every year with her father.
“It's just so special. It's the 100th season of the theater. It is a dream role to be able to play. I've worked at SLT since 1998. And so, it's just like this culmination of everything fitting in perfectly,” Nugent said. “So, it's been an amazing experience.”
Both she and Philley say the addition of so many voices to the stage add a lot to the experience.
“It's so unlike what you're going to get when you watch it this at home, on your couch, which is still a wonderful experience,” said Philley. “But it's nothing like what you'll experience when you hear and are in the room with the performers singing this wonderful music.”
Not only is the music recognizable, but the show also incorporates a big tap number, sure to be an audience favorite. It is a perfect seasonal outing for the whole family.
“I love the holiday season,” Nugent said. “And so when we started thinking about what we could offer, it really was the perfect storm. It's the holiday season, Christmas falls on the following weekend. So we're prepping into building that holiday spirit.”
“There's nothing better than hearing Irving Berlin's classic American music at this time of year,” Philley said. “The costumes are beautiful, it's such an uplifting, heartwarming story, and the dancing is incredible.”
White Christmas opens Thursday and runs through Dec. 19. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Shreveport Little Theatre box office at 318-424-4439 or online at www.ShowTix4U.com.