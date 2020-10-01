SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Little Theatre, founded in 1922, is one of the oldest continuously producing community theaters in the U.S. But the coronavirus pandemic has shut the doors to patrons for the foreseeable future.
So the theater came up with a new way to entertain with the virtual table-read show called, “The Savannah Sipping Society.” The show was put together through Zoom, allowing the actors to play their roles from their homes.
Heather Hooper and Anna Maria Sparke are among the four women in the show. They said this new way of doing theater comes with challenges.
“Tons of problem solving,” said Hooper. “Just a load of it, because it's not film. But it's not theater. It's new to everybody, every theater company that's doing this right now.”
“We really started clicking better as the process went on. So I think it, it's new, and it's different. But it's not something that that can't be overcome,” said Sparke. “And I think that the heart comes through. And that's really I think what theater is about is that communication. So hopefully the audiences will like it as much as we enjoyed doing it.”
Hooper and Sparke are joined by Paula Sample and Kim Price in the cast, and they say the theme of the show is both entertaining and meaningful.
“Savannah sipping society came about to try to find a way that not only us actors, but our phenomenal patrons can have some enjoyment, some entertainment, laugh and connect to some wild, wacky women characters,” said Hooper.
“It's neat, because it almost reflects exactly what we do. When we get into a show. We form friendships with people that we might not ever come in contact with. And those become lifelong friendships, they can change your life,” explained Sparke. “And I think that's what these four ladies kind of happened upon each other at the time that was right for them. And each one has a gift to give the other three.”
-----
The Savannah Sipping Society will be available for viewing from midnight Saturday through midnight Sunday. Household tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 318-424-4439, or on the theater’s website www.shreveportlittletheatre.com. Once a ticket is purchased, a link will be sent via email for viewing the show.