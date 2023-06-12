SHREVEPORT, La. - The Miss Louisiana Organization has kicked off the 60th annual Miss Louisiana competition in Monroe.
With 27 candidates reaching for the crown currently worn by Gracie Reichman, there are a few women this year that are representing the ArkLaTex.
Miss Louisiana Port City, Raven Moore, is from Shreveport and attends Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC).
This is her second year participating in the pageant, and she says competing has "helped with [her] self-esteem and confidence."
When asked why she wants to be Miss Louisiana, Moore says she wants to use her platform to help reduce the suicide rate in the veterinarian community by "pairing animal shelter animals together [with vets] for companionship."
The Miss Louisiana Organization will award over $1,000,000 in cash and tuition scholarships will be made available. The Miss Louisiana Organization is part of the Miss America Organization who offers over $45 million dollars in cash and scholarships annually, making them the number one provider of scholarships to young women in the world.
"The scholarship money to me is motivation for me to continue my education without worrying about 'am I going to be able to afford to pay for classes that I need to obtain my degree'," Moore said.
You can watch the Miss Louisiana competition live on June 17 at 8 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.