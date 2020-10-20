SHREVEPORT, La -- The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra is presenting two free outdoor concerts Saturday and Sunday at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport.
Saturday’s concert is called “Hoedown for Strings” and will be fun for the whole family. It will feature Calvin Alexander on violin and violinists from Centenary’s Suzuki School.
Sunday’s concert features the music of Mozart and is part of the Noel Foundation’s Chamber Music Series.
Music Director Michael Butterman says the venue is perfect for an outdoor musical event.
“Certainly being outside is generally a safer way to gather these days. We're going to be all masked, and we ask that everybody who attends also comes with a mask and wears a mask,” said Butterman. “And this is on the grass, so bring a chair or some blankets. It's Betty Virginia, such a beautiful place to be and to add a little bit of music to that setting, I think will be a lovely afternoon.”
The Symphony had to cancel this year’s season due to the pandemic. So being able to play together again means a lot to the musicians.
“Well, we haven't played together as an orchestra since late February. So it has been a long dry spell,” said Butterman. “And so, it really begins to take its toll on your psyche. As a musician, it's not just a profession, it's a calling, and you want to be able to share that music. So to be able to get back together and play again, as an orchestra, is exciting for everybody.”
Both concerts begin at 4 pm and are open to the public. Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required.