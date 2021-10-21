SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra has a big event on set for Sunday.
Symphonic Superheroes is a free outdoor concert at Hargrove Memorial Amphitheater on the Centenary College campus. The program features music from Superman, The Incredibles and Harry Potter, plus works by Wagner, Strauss, Beethoven, Copland and more! Pre-concert activities for the family start at 2:15 PM, including cookies and more by Cranked Up Confections.
Symphony Conductor Michael Butterman joined us for KTBS 3 First News to tell us all about it.
For more information, go to shreveportsymphony.com or call 318-222-7496.