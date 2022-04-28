SHREVEPORT, La. – The State Fair of Louisiana is making final preparations for Spring Fest 2022 that will take place at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day is this Thursday and it will run for eleven consecutive days ending May 8. The hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
This Thursday is opening day. Gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday is also a discount day meaning admission is only $5 and carnival ride armbands are only $25. Parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. on weekdays.
- Concerts scheduled on the Whataburger stage this week are:
- Thursday, Bluez Boyz will play at 7 p.m. to open the Fair.
- Friday night, Presley & Taylor perform at 7 p.m. with Thompson Square taking the stage at 8 p.m.
- On Saturday, Spectra Vamp performs at 7 p.m. with Better Than Ezra performing at 8 p.m.
Performing on the Whataburger stage will be Sonora Dinamita, Banda Blanca, La Tropa Vallenata, Los +, AIDA, Reyna Reyes, Word of God Ministries En Espanol, Danza Azteca St. Pedro Claver and DJ Lizzy Lashes.
Also, there will be a Car Show & Authentic Latino Food.
- Fiesta at the Fair: Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.
Attractions are free with your gate admission to Spring Fest. They include:
State Fair Zoo and Hollywood Racing Pigs
- Free Attractions
Helicopter Rides by Timberview Helicopters
Pony Rides
Camel Rides
- Special Attractions
Dallas The Fire Guy
Flo The Clown
Nick The Escape Artist
Wacky Chad
Darren Yong’s Comedy Magic Show
Shel Higgins
Arty Dodger “Southern Gentleman Juggler”
Todd Various
- Street Entertainers
Crabtree Amusements will provide the carnival rides for Spring Fest. Over 40 State of the art rides, plenty of games, and some of the best State Fair food in the country will be lining the midway.
- Carnival Midway
- Visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com for more details on concerts, event schedules, free attractions, and discounted ticket information.