SHREVEPORT, La. – The State Fair of Louisiana is making final preparations for Spring Fest 2022 that will take place at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day is this Thursday and it will run for eleven consecutive days ending May 8. The hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

This Thursday is opening day. Gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday is also a discount day meaning admission is only $5 and carnival ride armbands are only $25. Parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. on weekdays. 

  • Concerts scheduled on the Whataburger stage this week are:
  1. Thursday, Bluez Boyz will play at 7 p.m. to open the Fair.  
  2. Friday night, Presley & Taylor perform at 7 p.m. with Thompson Square taking the stage at 8 p.m.   
  3. On Saturday, Spectra Vamp performs at 7 p.m. with Better Than Ezra performing at 8 p.m.       

Performing on the Whataburger stage will be Sonora Dinamita, Banda Blanca, La Tropa Vallenata, Los +, AIDA, Reyna Reyes, Word of God Ministries En Espanol, Danza Azteca St. Pedro Claver and DJ Lizzy Lashes.

Also, there will be a Car Show & Authentic Latino Food.

  • Fiesta at the Fair: Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.

Attractions are free with your gate admission to Spring Fest. They include:

State Fair Zoo and Hollywood Racing Pigs

  • Free Attractions

Helicopter Rides by Timberview Helicopters

Pony Rides

Camel Rides

  • Special Attractions

Dallas The Fire Guy

Flo The Clown

Nick The Escape Artist

Wacky Chad

Darren Yong’s Comedy Magic Show

Shel Higgins

Arty Dodger “Southern Gentleman Juggler”

Todd Various

  • Street Entertainers

Crabtree Amusements will provide the carnival rides for Spring Fest. Over 40 State of the art rides, plenty of games, and some of the best State Fair food in the country will be lining the midway.

  • Carnival Midway
