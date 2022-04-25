SHREVEPORT, La. - Get ready for some spring fun at the fairgrounds. Spring Fest is returning April 28-May 8.
Spring Fest 2022 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport will feature your favorite food vendors, street performers, live music, attractions, exhibits and more than 50 carnival rides and games.
Admission is $12 and ride armbands are $35. However, you can buy your tickets in advance at statefairoflouisiana.com and save through April 27. Discounts are also available on weekdays with admission being only $5 and ride armbands $25. Parking and gate admission will be free on weekdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The hours are 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. each day for the eleven days.