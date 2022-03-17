SHREVEPORT, La. — The Centenary College theater program and Stage Center have joined forces to produce the musical play, “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
The show opens today at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse on the Centenary campus.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker, is a grown-up prequel to “Peter Pan” which won five Tony Awards while on Broadway. It is based on the best-selling novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.
In it, a dozen actors play more than 100 unforgettable characters. The show includes many funny moments and hidden references to “Peter Pan” for audiences to catch, including which characters later became Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Tinkerbell and others in the children’s favorite.
The show is not a full-scale musical with a song in every scene. But it is a play with some music in it, sung by a musically talented cast.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
Where: Marjorie Lyons Playhouse at Centenary College
When: 7:30 p.m., today and Friday; 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
Ticket Prices: $20 adult / $18 senior / $15 student
Tickets can be purchased online at StageCenterLA.com, or by calling/texting 318-218-9978.