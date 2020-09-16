SHREVEPORT, La -- The world of entertainment shut down completely when the pandemic began. Crowd limits and social distancing made live theatre impossible. So, local theatres have had to find new ways to entertain people.
Stage Center of Shreveport opens their first full production via livestream this weekend with the musical, “Amelie,” based on the Oscar-nominated film of the same name.
The production will be streamed online live from the Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s Central Artstation through the CROWDcast app. The two lead actors are senior Stage Center students Mary Grace Humphries and Cade Ostermeyer, and they lead a cast of 11 actors.
Stage Center artistic director Jared Watson directs the show. He says it’s been a challenge to produce a show during a pandemic.
“We've created our own little bubble -- our own little family -- who we trust to be following the right measures outside of here, when they go to the grocery store or whatever,” said Watson. “And so far we've been masked for the entire rehearsal process just as another safety measure, so that we can make sure we make it to the finish line. Later this week we will de-mask and do temperature checks and be ready to go.”
Watson added that viewers should be able to watch the livestream on any device.
“You should be able to watch it on your phone, on your laptop on your iPad, on your computer; you should be able to throw it to your television, if you're tech savvy,” said Watson. “And if you're not tech savvy, call the box office and we'll help you figure out how to do it, because it's a great thing that we're trying to do, you just have to watch it from home.”
The Amelie livestream will take place this weekend, September 18 – 20. Tickets are $15 for a single viewer and $25 for a household and can be purchased by calling the box office at 318-218-9978 or by visiting the Stage Center website, www.stagecenterLA.com